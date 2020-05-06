Georgia tax revenue swoons $1 billion amid virus disruptions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state tax revenues swooned by $1 billion in April thanks to coronavirus-related disruptions, as the number of COVID-19 infections in the state surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases and 1,300 deaths on Wednesday.

The revenue figure is a grim omen as House lawmakers prepare to begin new hearings Thursday on the upcoming year’s budget.

The news came as the state’s largest school district dialed back reopening plans and the toll at long-term care facilities continued to rise.

April is normally the largest revenue month in Georgia. But with the state delaying its income tax deadline to July 15, much of the normal take didn’t arrive.

