GMC holding ‘in-seat’ summer school, Bibb schools turn to virtual summer classes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia school districts are making decisions on how to handle summer school. Some schools are keeping learning digitally, and others are preparing for in-person learning.

Because of the pandemic, this school year ended earlier than normal. However, some students need to take summer school classes.

Georgia Military College is preparing for in-seat summer school starting June. Principal Pam Grant says there are four computer labs in three buildings to help properly social distance students.

“I think because you’re looking at the four labs and probably three or four students, [that’s] a lot more than six feet apart, and with all of our protocols in place, we feel like we will be safe bringing those students back,” Grant said.

Grant says those protocols include sanitizer, temperature checks, and nightly cleanings. She says students need to start moving back into the classroom.

“We try out all these protocols, we do some lessons learned. So we’re ready to bring more students back on campus in July and start school in August,” Grant said.

In Bibb County, the district is planning virtual summer school classes. For elementary and middle school students, teachers use Georgia Milestone test scores to determine the need for summer school.

Floyd Jolley with the district says since Milestones weren’t taken, students will have access to programs they used throughout the school year. This includes a program like Freckle – a math and ELA website.

“They’ll be able to access those programs online through class links. And the students know how to access and practice their math and reading — and the skills they need,” Jolley said.

High school students need a certain amount of credits to graduate, so Jolley says they will offer online summer classes.

Students can now register online for summer classes.

Grant says it’s not mandatory that students take summer classes at GMC. Students can go to any accredited institution and transfer credits in.

For Bibb high school students, summer school registration is free due to COVID-19 hardships.

