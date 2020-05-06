Macon-Bibb road detours, delays for month of May

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb drivers should expect some delays and detours on a few city roads for May.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the intersection of U.S. 41, Ga. 247, Pio Nono Avenue, and Roff Avenue will be closed starting Friday.

- Advertisement -

Construction will heighten the current bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

The completion of the project will meet the company’s height requirement to allow for double-stacked rail cars to easily pass under the bridge.

Completion of the project is expected by the end of the year.