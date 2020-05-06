Man wanted for stealing liquor, cash, merchandise from Macon restaurant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and finding a person wanted in connection with a commercial burglary.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says it happened at Parish on Cherry, located at 850 Cherry Street, sometime between May 1 and May 4.

The release says a male broke into the rear door of the restaurant and stole liquor, cash and other merchandise.

A surveillance photograph of the person is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help.

