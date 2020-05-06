Quail Run holds drive-thru with goodies for Teach Appreciation Week

Tanya Modersitzki
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County principals say saddened about their inability to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week like they normally do.

Dana Wiggins — the Quail Run Elementary School principal — says the week is usually partying with students. Due to COVID-19, schools are showing appreciation for teachers differently.

Wiggins says Monday, the school held a drive-thru celebration where teachers received cupcakes and other treats.

She adds that she is thankful for her teachers now more than ever.

“Teachers, I want you to know that we love you and we are so so proud of you,” Wiggins said. “You are appreciated every day — especially during these trying times. You have shown up and you made magic happen.”

Houston County School District is hosting a series of virtual Teacher Appreciation celebrations. Each day, students can participate and submit pictures.

The full list of activities is on Houston County School System’s Facebook page.

