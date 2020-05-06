Stratford Academy holds cap, gown pick-up parade for graduating class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seniors at Stratford Academy may not experience the graduation they wanted, but school staff members are finding ways to create memorable moments for the graduates.

The Stratford Academy graduating class of 2020 picked up their caps and gowns in a special parade held by the school.

The graduates and their families drove through the on-campus parade without leaving their cars.

Logan Bowlds — the head of school at Stratford Academy — explains how the school created the idea.

“When I asked our faculty to join me in celebrating this outstanding senior class in this unusual and fun way, I was blown away with the response,” Bowlds said. “Even though their senior year did not end the way they imagined, we still want to give them the send-off they deserve. They have worked incredibly hard to be our next class of Stratford alumni.”

The graduation ceremonies will be held at a later date.