UPDATE (Wednesday, May 6 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 30,562 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3239
|294.67
|130
|586
|DeKalb
|2353
|296.66
|59
|429
|Gwinnett
|2198
|226.33
|79
|399
|Cobb
|1981
|250.57
|102
|504
|Hall
|1882
|912.05
|27
|235
|Dougherty
|1554
|1728.49
|126
|315
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1043
|0
|18
|68
|Clayton
|839
|275.23
|33
|143
|Unknown
|547
|0
|41
|Cherokee
|546
|204.79
|16
|95
|Henry
|543
|226.38
|14
|70
|Richmond
|428
|211.63
|15
|120
|Carroll
|390
|324.68
|15
|76
|Sumter
|385
|1309.57
|29
|103
|Habersham
|372
|812.23
|13
|54
|Bibb
|363
|238.58
|13
|101
|Bartow
|356
|321.38
|31
|123
|Douglas
|354
|233.04
|11
|102
|Forsyth
|354
|140.19
|10
|45
|Muscogee
|344
|179.52
|9
|68
|Lee
|333
|1111.07
|22
|47
|Mitchell
|333
|1509.79
|33
|71
|Chatham
|279
|95.49
|12
|68
|Houston
|271
|172.57
|14
|80
|Baldwin
|262
|589.72
|10
|51
|Coweta
|245
|161.18
|4
|39
|Upson
|244
|928.57
|23
|26
|Newton
|230
|204.71
|8
|38
|Spalding
|226
|327.01
|11
|38
|Early
|224
|2207.77
|27
|14
|Rockdale
|221
|232.73
|6
|53
|Paulding
|212
|122.87
|9
|53
|Thomas
|206
|463.64
|21
|47
|Colquitt
|196
|431.78
|10
|13
|Fayette
|194
|165.04
|10
|36
|Barrow
|193
|223.42
|5
|50
|Terrell
|193
|2279.44
|21
|34
|Crisp
|177
|794.11
|6
|36
|Clarke
|174
|134.07
|13
|31
|Worth
|174
|863.87
|12
|33
|Columbia
|170
|107.17
|5
|29
|Lowndes
|170
|144.22
|4
|31
|Randolph
|166
|2457.8
|20
|28
|Troup
|165
|234.33
|5
|44
|Butts
|161
|639.55
|17
|17
|Coffee
|156
|362.44
|8
|45
|Floyd
|150
|150.13
|11
|39
|Ware
|144
|401.64
|13
|40
|Walton
|139
|145.07
|5
|21
|Tift
|136
|333.09
|5
|37
|Whitfield
|134
|128.02
|6
|17
|Dooly
|132
|985.07
|11
|34
|Gordon
|117
|201.55
|13
|29
|Jackson
|116
|155.29
|3
|22
|Hancock
|110
|1342.61
|2
|11
|Calhoun
|109
|1725.5
|5
|7
|Decatur
|103
|391.31
|2
|11
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|10
|15
|Burke
|88
|393.88
|3
|17
|Stephens
|88
|334.24
|1
|21
|White
|83
|261.35
|1
|19
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|29
|Gilmer
|80
|254.64
|0
|13
|Appling
|77
|414.85
|9
|15
|Dawson
|71
|262.76
|1
|13
|Turner
|71
|879.15
|10
|11
|Lumpkin
|69
|204.13
|1
|13
|Laurens
|68
|143.78
|1
|13
|Oconee
|67
|160.53
|0
|9
|Glynn
|66
|76.7
|1
|10
|Grady
|65
|264.87
|4
|19
|Johnson
|64
|662.46
|2
|10
|Brooks
|63
|400.58
|7
|5
|Polk
|62
|142.59
|0
|11
|Harris
|61
|175.73
|2
|10
|Peach
|61
|222.83
|2
|16
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|58
|275.93
|1
|9
|Pierce
|58
|296.75
|3
|15
|Bryan
|57
|145.64
|4
|18
|Greene
|55
|293.85
|5
|17
|Catoosa
|52
|75.61
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|51
|334.65
|3
|10
|Putnam
|51
|233.04
|5
|10
|McDuffie
|49
|226.88
|4
|15
|Washington
|45
|221.65
|1
|4
|Bulloch
|43
|54.11
|2
|9
|Wilkinson
|41
|459.69
|2
|14
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|4
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Liberty
|39
|63
|0
|11
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|37
|446.16
|1
|8
|Toombs
|37
|137.12
|3
|9
|Ben Hill
|36
|216.28
|0
|3
|Murray
|35
|86.93
|1
|5
|Camden
|34
|63.05
|1
|6
|Elbert
|33
|174.19
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Dodge
|32
|156.98
|1
|7
|Fannin
|32
|121.58
|1
|4
|Union
|32
|126.31
|1
|10
|Banks
|31
|155.14
|0
|7
|Haralson
|31
|100.9
|2
|8
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Miller
|31
|537.82
|0
|1
|Monroe
|31
|111.8
|4
|7
|Seminole
|31
|380.84
|2
|7
|Morgan
|30
|156.76
|0
|3
|Bacon
|29
|254.3
|1
|4
|Cook
|29
|166.31
|1
|5
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Baker
|27
|866.5
|2
|8
|Madison
|27
|89.47
|1
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Wilkes
|26
|259.64
|0
|5
|Clay
|25
|875.66
|3
|4
|Franklin
|25
|107.16
|1
|5
|Stewart
|25
|407.9
|0
|7
|Talbot
|24
|389.74
|1
|11
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Emanuel
|22
|97.07
|0
|3
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|21
|163.58
|0
|0
|Irwin
|20
|212.02
|1
|2
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|16
|192.08
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|16
|104.49
|1
|3
|Screven
|16
|115.11
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Clinch
|15
|225.36
|0
|2
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Hart
|14
|53.63
|0
|0
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Charlton
|13
|98.11
|0
|3
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|1
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|5
|34.32
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|4
|58.57
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 204,137; Positive tests: 30,562 (15%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,709 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,305 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.