UPDATE (Wednesday, May 6 at 11:25 a.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 30,562 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3239 294.67 130 586 DeKalb 2353 296.66 59 429 Gwinnett 2198 226.33 79 399 Cobb 1981 250.57 102 504 Hall 1882 912.05 27 235 Dougherty 1554 1728.49 126 315 Non-Georgia Resident 1043 0 18 68 Clayton 839 275.23 33 143 Unknown 547 0 41 Cherokee 546 204.79 16 95 Henry 543 226.38 14 70 Richmond 428 211.63 15 120 Carroll 390 324.68 15 76 Sumter 385 1309.57 29 103 Habersham 372 812.23 13 54 Bibb 363 238.58 13 101 Bartow 356 321.38 31 123 Douglas 354 233.04 11 102 Forsyth 354 140.19 10 45 Muscogee 344 179.52 9 68 Lee 333 1111.07 22 47 Mitchell 333 1509.79 33 71 Chatham 279 95.49 12 68 Houston 271 172.57 14 80 Baldwin 262 589.72 10 51 Coweta 245 161.18 4 39 Upson 244 928.57 23 26 Newton 230 204.71 8 38 Spalding 226 327.01 11 38 Early 224 2207.77 27 14 Rockdale 221 232.73 6 53 Paulding 212 122.87 9 53 Thomas 206 463.64 21 47 Colquitt 196 431.78 10 13 Fayette 194 165.04 10 36 Barrow 193 223.42 5 50 Terrell 193 2279.44 21 34 Crisp 177 794.11 6 36 Clarke 174 134.07 13 31 Worth 174 863.87 12 33 Columbia 170 107.17 5 29 Lowndes 170 144.22 4 31 Randolph 166 2457.8 20 28 Troup 165 234.33 5 44 Butts 161 639.55 17 17 Coffee 156 362.44 8 45 Floyd 150 150.13 11 39 Ware 144 401.64 13 40 Walton 139 145.07 5 21 Tift 136 333.09 5 37 Whitfield 134 128.02 6 17 Dooly 132 985.07 11 34 Gordon 117 201.55 13 29 Jackson 116 155.29 3 22 Hancock 110 1342.61 2 11 Calhoun 109 1725.5 5 7 Decatur 103 391.31 2 11 Wilcox 90 1023.89 10 15 Burke 88 393.88 3 17 Stephens 88 334.24 1 21 White 83 261.35 1 19 Macon 81 623.65 3 29 Gilmer 80 254.64 0 13 Appling 77 414.85 9 15 Dawson 71 262.76 1 13 Turner 71 879.15 10 11 Lumpkin 69 204.13 1 13 Laurens 68 143.78 1 13 Oconee 67 160.53 0 9 Glynn 66 76.7 1 10 Grady 65 264.87 4 19 Johnson 64 662.46 2 10 Brooks 63 400.58 7 5 Polk 62 142.59 0 11 Harris 61 175.73 2 10 Peach 61 222.83 2 16 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Meriwether 58 275.93 1 9 Pierce 58 296.75 3 15 Bryan 57 145.64 4 18 Greene 55 293.85 5 17 Catoosa 52 75.61 0 5 Oglethorpe 51 334.65 3 10 Putnam 51 233.04 5 10 McDuffie 49 226.88 4 15 Washington 45 221.65 1 4 Bulloch 43 54.11 2 9 Wilkinson 41 459.69 2 14 Lamar 40 206.75 1 4 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Liberty 39 63 0 11 Effingham 38 59.35 1 11 Marion 37 446.16 1 8 Toombs 37 137.12 3 9 Ben Hill 36 216.28 0 3 Murray 35 86.93 1 5 Camden 34 63.05 1 6 Elbert 33 174.19 0 3 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Dodge 32 156.98 1 7 Fannin 32 121.58 1 4 Union 32 126.31 1 10 Banks 31 155.14 0 7 Haralson 31 100.9 2 8 Jones 31 108.43 0 4 Miller 31 537.82 0 1 Monroe 31 111.8 4 7 Seminole 31 380.84 2 7 Morgan 30 156.76 0 3 Bacon 29 254.3 1 4 Cook 29 166.31 1 5 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Baker 27 866.5 2 8 Madison 27 89.47 1 5 Jasper 26 183.11 0 4 Wilkes 26 259.64 0 5 Clay 25 875.66 3 4 Franklin 25 107.16 1 5 Stewart 25 407.9 0 7 Talbot 24 389.74 1 11 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Emanuel 22 97.07 0 3 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Bleckley 21 163.58 0 0 Irwin 20 212.02 1 2 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Berrien 19 98.57 0 1 Crawford 19 155.38 0 4 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Dade 17 105.19 1 3 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Atkinson 16 192.08 1 5 Jefferson 16 104.49 1 3 Screven 16 115.11 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Clinch 15 225.36 0 2 Schley 15 284.36 1 7 Hart 14 53.63 0 0 Heard 14 113.18 1 4 Charlton 13 98.11 0 3 Rabun 13 76.53 1 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Quitman 6 261.55 1 3 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 McIntosh 5 34.32 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 4 58.57 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 204,137; Positive tests: 30,562 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,709 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,305 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

