COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 30,737 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3251
|295.77
|132
|599
|DeKalb
|2357
|297.17
|59
|432
|Gwinnett
|2222
|228.8
|81
|403
|Cobb
|1999
|252.85
|105
|510
|Hall
|1914
|927.55
|27
|243
|Dougherty
|1555
|1729.6
|126
|316
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1017
|0
|18
|67
|Clayton
|845
|277.2
|33
|143
|Henry
|546
|227.63
|14
|70
|Cherokee
|544
|204.04
|16
|97
|Unknown
|528
|0
|40
|Richmond
|429
|212.12
|15
|120
|Carroll
|389
|323.85
|15
|75
|Sumter
|385
|1309.57
|29
|103
|Habersham
|376
|820.96
|12
|57
|Bibb
|367
|241.21
|14
|103
|Douglas
|363
|238.96
|11
|105
|Bartow
|359
|324.09
|32
|124
|Forsyth
|356
|140.99
|10
|44
|Muscogee
|348
|181.6
|11
|70
|Lee
|338
|1127.76
|22
|47
|Mitchell
|336
|1523.39
|31
|71
|Chatham
|282
|96.52
|12
|73
|Houston
|276
|175.75
|14
|81
|Baldwin
|263
|591.97
|10
|51
|Coweta
|247
|162.5
|4
|39
|Upson
|245
|932.37
|23
|25
|Newton
|232
|206.49
|8
|39
|Rockdale
|223
|234.84
|7
|53
|Spalding
|223
|322.67
|11
|38
|Early
|220
|2168.34
|25
|13
|Thomas
|219
|492.9
|22
|48
|Paulding
|212
|122.87
|10
|53
|Barrow
|197
|228.05
|5
|53
|Colquitt
|197
|433.99
|10
|13
|Terrell
|193
|2279.44
|21
|34
|Fayette
|188
|159.94
|11
|36
|Crisp
|178
|798.6
|6
|36
|Worth
|175
|868.83
|12
|33
|Clarke
|174
|134.07
|13
|31
|Columbia
|170
|107.17
|5
|29
|Lowndes
|170
|144.22
|4
|31
|Troup
|168
|238.59
|5
|44
|Randolph
|167
|2472.61
|20
|28
|Butts
|162
|643.52
|17
|17
|Coffee
|159
|369.41
|8
|46
|Floyd
|152
|152.13
|11
|40
|Ware
|144
|401.64
|13
|41
|Walton
|143
|149.25
|5
|22
|Tift
|136
|333.09
|6
|37
|Whitfield
|135
|128.97
|6
|17
|Dooly
|133
|992.54
|11
|34
|Gordon
|118
|203.28
|13
|29
|Jackson
|117
|156.63
|3
|22
|Hancock
|110
|1342.61
|2
|12
|Calhoun
|109
|1725.5
|4
|7
|Decatur
|105
|398.91
|2
|11
|Stephens
|91
|345.64
|1
|22
|Wilcox
|90
|1023.89
|12
|15
|Burke
|89
|398.35
|3
|18
|Gilmer
|83
|264.19
|0
|14
|White
|83
|261.35
|1
|19
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|3
|29
|Appling
|78
|420.24
|9
|15
|Grady
|75
|305.62
|4
|22
|Dawson
|72
|266.46
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|72
|213.01
|1
|13
|Turner
|71
|879.15
|10
|11
|Laurens
|70
|148
|1
|14
|Glynn
|68
|79.03
|1
|10
|Oconee
|67
|160.53
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Johnson
|64
|662.46
|2
|10
|Polk
|64
|147.19
|0
|11
|Peach
|61
|222.83
|2
|16
|Walker
|61
|87.63
|0
|1
|Harris
|60
|172.85
|2
|10
|Meriwether
|59
|280.69
|1
|10
|Pierce
|58
|296.75
|3
|15
|Bryan
|57
|145.64
|4
|18
|Greene
|55
|293.85
|5
|17
|Catoosa
|52
|75.61
|0
|5
|Oglethorpe
|51
|334.65
|3
|10
|Putnam
|51
|233.04
|5
|10
|McDuffie
|50
|231.51
|4
|16
|Washington
|46
|226.58
|1
|4
|Bulloch
|42
|52.85
|2
|9
|Wilkinson
|41
|459.69
|2
|14
|Pike
|40
|212.09
|2
|7
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|4
|Liberty
|39
|63
|0
|11
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|37
|446.16
|1
|9
|Toombs
|37
|137.12
|3
|9
|Ben Hill
|36
|216.28
|0
|3
|Monroe
|35
|126.23
|4
|7
|Murray
|35
|86.93
|1
|5
|Camden
|34
|63.05
|1
|6
|Elbert
|33
|174.19
|0
|3
|Fannin
|33
|125.38
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|33
|302.95
|1
|7
|Banks
|32
|160.14
|0
|8
|Dodge
|32
|156.98
|1
|7
|Seminole
|32
|393.12
|2
|7
|Union
|32
|126.31
|1
|10
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|1
|5
|Haralson
|31
|100.9
|2
|8
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Miller
|30
|520.47
|0
|1
|Morgan
|30
|156.76
|0
|3
|Bacon
|29
|254.3
|1
|4
|Pickens
|29
|86.49
|2
|8
|Baker
|28
|898.59
|2
|9
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|5
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Madison
|27
|89.47
|1
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Stewart
|26
|424.21
|0
|8
|Wilkes
|26
|259.64
|0
|5
|Franklin
|25
|107.16
|1
|5
|Talbot
|24
|389.74
|1
|11
|Brantley
|22
|114.57
|2
|1
|Emanuel
|22
|97.07
|0
|3
|Jeff Davis
|22
|145.23
|1
|4
|Bleckley
|21
|163.58
|0
|0
|Irwin
|20
|212.02
|1
|2
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Atkinson
|17
|204.08
|1
|6
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|17
|111.02
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Clinch
|16
|240.38
|0
|2
|Screven
|16
|115.11
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Hart
|15
|57.46
|0
|0
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Charlton
|13
|98.11
|0
|3
|Rabun
|13
|76.53
|1
|5
|Warren
|13
|249.52
|0
|3
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|1
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Candler
|7
|64.59
|0
|1
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|5
|34.32
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|4
|58.57
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 204,137; Positive tests: 30,737 (15%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,785 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,317 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.