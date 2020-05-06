UPDATE (Thursday, May 6 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 30,737 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

 

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 204,137; Positive tests: 30,737 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,785 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,317 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

You Might Also Like