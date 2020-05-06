COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/6/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 30,737 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)



County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3251 295.77 132 599 DeKalb 2357 297.17 59 432 Gwinnett 2222 228.8 81 403 Cobb 1999 252.85 105 510 Hall 1914 927.55 27 243 Dougherty 1555 1729.6 126 316 Non-Georgia Resident 1017 0 18 67 Clayton 845 277.2 33 143 Henry 546 227.63 14 70 Cherokee 544 204.04 16 97 Unknown 528 0 40 Richmond 429 212.12 15 120 Carroll 389 323.85 15 75 Sumter 385 1309.57 29 103 Habersham 376 820.96 12 57 Bibb 367 241.21 14 103 Douglas 363 238.96 11 105 Bartow 359 324.09 32 124 Forsyth 356 140.99 10 44 Muscogee 348 181.6 11 70 Lee 338 1127.76 22 47 Mitchell 336 1523.39 31 71 Chatham 282 96.52 12 73 Houston 276 175.75 14 81 Baldwin 263 591.97 10 51 Coweta 247 162.5 4 39 Upson 245 932.37 23 25 Newton 232 206.49 8 39 Rockdale 223 234.84 7 53 Spalding 223 322.67 11 38 Early 220 2168.34 25 13 Thomas 219 492.9 22 48 Paulding 212 122.87 10 53 Barrow 197 228.05 5 53 Colquitt 197 433.99 10 13 Terrell 193 2279.44 21 34 Fayette 188 159.94 11 36 Crisp 178 798.6 6 36 Worth 175 868.83 12 33 Clarke 174 134.07 13 31 Columbia 170 107.17 5 29 Lowndes 170 144.22 4 31 Troup 168 238.59 5 44 Randolph 167 2472.61 20 28 Butts 162 643.52 17 17 Coffee 159 369.41 8 46 Floyd 152 152.13 11 40 Ware 144 401.64 13 41 Walton 143 149.25 5 22 Tift 136 333.09 6 37 Whitfield 135 128.97 6 17 Dooly 133 992.54 11 34 Gordon 118 203.28 13 29 Jackson 117 156.63 3 22 Hancock 110 1342.61 2 12 Calhoun 109 1725.5 4 7 Decatur 105 398.91 2 11 Stephens 91 345.64 1 22 Wilcox 90 1023.89 12 15 Burke 89 398.35 3 18 Gilmer 83 264.19 0 14 White 83 261.35 1 19 Macon 81 623.65 3 29 Appling 78 420.24 9 15 Grady 75 305.62 4 22 Dawson 72 266.46 1 13 Lumpkin 72 213.01 1 13 Turner 71 879.15 10 11 Laurens 70 148 1 14 Glynn 68 79.03 1 10 Oconee 67 160.53 0 10 Brooks 64 406.94 7 6 Johnson 64 662.46 2 10 Polk 64 147.19 0 11 Peach 61 222.83 2 16 Walker 61 87.63 0 1 Harris 60 172.85 2 10 Meriwether 59 280.69 1 10 Pierce 58 296.75 3 15 Bryan 57 145.64 4 18 Greene 55 293.85 5 17 Catoosa 52 75.61 0 5 Oglethorpe 51 334.65 3 10 Putnam 51 233.04 5 10 McDuffie 50 231.51 4 16 Washington 46 226.58 1 4 Bulloch 42 52.85 2 9 Wilkinson 41 459.69 2 14 Pike 40 212.09 2 7 Lamar 39 201.58 1 4 Liberty 39 63 0 11 Effingham 38 59.35 1 11 Marion 37 446.16 1 9 Toombs 37 137.12 3 9 Ben Hill 36 216.28 0 3 Monroe 35 126.23 4 7 Murray 35 86.93 1 5 Camden 34 63.05 1 6 Elbert 33 174.19 0 3 Fannin 33 125.38 1 5 Pulaski 33 302.95 1 7 Banks 32 160.14 0 8 Dodge 32 156.98 1 7 Seminole 32 393.12 2 7 Union 32 126.31 1 10 Cook 31 177.78 1 5 Haralson 31 100.9 2 8 Jones 31 108.43 0 4 Miller 30 520.47 0 1 Morgan 30 156.76 0 3 Bacon 29 254.3 1 4 Pickens 29 86.49 2 8 Baker 28 898.59 2 9 Telfair 28 178.98 0 5 Clay 27 945.71 3 5 Madison 27 89.47 1 5 Jasper 26 183.11 0 4 Stewart 26 424.21 0 8 Wilkes 26 259.64 0 5 Franklin 25 107.16 1 5 Talbot 24 389.74 1 11 Brantley 22 114.57 2 1 Emanuel 22 97.07 0 3 Jeff Davis 22 145.23 1 4 Bleckley 21 163.58 0 0 Irwin 20 212.02 1 2 Towns 20 166.2 1 7 Berrien 19 98.57 0 1 Crawford 19 155.38 0 4 Taylor 18 226.19 2 8 Atkinson 17 204.08 1 6 Dade 17 105.19 1 3 Jefferson 17 111.02 1 3 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Clinch 16 240.38 0 2 Screven 16 115.11 1 7 Chattooga 15 60.57 2 3 Hart 15 57.46 0 0 Schley 15 284.36 1 7 Heard 14 113.18 1 4 Charlton 13 98.11 0 3 Rabun 13 76.53 1 5 Warren 13 249.52 0 3 Wayne 13 43.37 0 2 Chattahoochee 12 111.64 0 5 Lincoln 12 147.69 0 5 Lanier 10 96.61 1 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Tattnall 9 35.42 0 1 Twiggs 8 98.94 0 3 Candler 7 64.59 0 1 Quitman 6 261.55 1 3 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Long 5 25.11 0 2 McIntosh 5 34.32 0 2 Wheeler 5 63.22 0 0 Treutlen 4 58.57 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 204,137; Positive tests: 30,737 (15%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

5,785 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,317 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

