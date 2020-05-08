2020 Bragg Jam Concert Crawl canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bragg Jam’s 2020 Concert Crawl and Arts & Kids Fest is canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival’s board of directors made the announcement on its website Friday, saying the “necessary decision was not made lightly, but ultimately, the health and safety of all our attendees is too important and Bragg Jam’s responsibility to this community is too great.”
“We feel the structure of the Concert Crawl and Arts & Kids Fest do not allow for adequate safety measures to be put in place or adhered to,” the post said.
The board says the Bragg Jam Concert Crawl will return on July 30-31, 2021.
