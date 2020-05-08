Hawkinsville women walk to honor man shot in Brunswick

Listen to the content of this post:

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A recent video has been circulating social media showing the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Friday, three women from House of Grace church in Hawkinsville walked in honor Arbery — the man shot while jogging. The women say each step is a hope for change.

“You should be able to walk and run wherever you want to without fear of anything,” said Greshian Humphries.

The women walked about 2.5 miles Friday morning.

The murder of Ahmaud Arbery happened in February, but has gained national attention after a video of the incident leaked Tuesday.

According to a police report, Arbery was killed after a fight with two men.

“I feel like he was hunted down like a wild animal,” said Humphries.

Denise Williams says injustices like this must be called out.

“The less people know, the longer this kind of stuff goes on,” Williams said. “I believe that what they did was very wrong, and I believe they should be punished for it.”

According to reports, attorneys for Arbery’s family believe he was a victim of racial profiling.

Humphries says the color of a person’s skin should never determine their fate. She says others should walk in solidarity for Aubrey.

The women say they hope to conduct an annual walk.

A father and son were arrested Thursday in connection with the February 23 killing.