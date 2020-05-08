Hooked on Science- Make sounds like Han Solo’s blaster

Listen to the content of this post:

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• 18oz Plastic Cup

• Metal Slinky

• Pipe Cleaner

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Attach the metal slinky to the bottom of the plastic cup.

STEP 2: Gently swing the metal slinky back and forth and observe. Provide evidence that vibrating materials can make sound and that sound can make materials vibrate.

STEP 3: Using the illustration, of a sound wave, to the right, under “science background,” develop a model, of a sound wave, with the pipe cleaner, to describe patterns in terms of amplitude, wavelength, and that waves can cause objects to move.

EXPLANATION

Sound is vibrations moving through matter. As you gently swing the metal slinky back and forth it vibrates. Those vibrations move through the metal slinky to the cup. The cup amplifies the vibrations allowing you to hear what sounds like Han Solo’s blaster.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.