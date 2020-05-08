Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas endorses Whitby for mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cliffard Whitby, one of five candidates for Macon-Bibb Mayor, announced Friday he has received an endorsement from Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

“For a lot of years, you’ve honored me and you’ve allowed me to represent you on the Macon City Council and on your county commission,” Lucas said in a video on Whitby’s campaign Facebook page. “And I want to ask a favor of you. Do me a favor and this entire community a big favor and go out and vote for the one person who can hit the ground running, who will do an excellent job.”

Lucas said she witnessed Whitby’s work as chairman on the industrial authority, during which she says he submitted proposal after proposal that led to several businesses opening shop in the county.

“I know what I’m talking about,” Lucas said. “Cliffard Whitby embodies those characteristics that we need in a leader.”

Whitby will face Lester Miller, Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan and Marc Whitfield in the June 9 election.

