Rain moves out tonight, cooler Saturday on deck for Middle Georgia

Cecilia Reeves
Showers are moving through Middle Georgia tonight ahead of a cold front that will set the stage for a cool weekend.

Behind the cold front we will see some decent clearing and cooler air moving in. This cool air will keep us in the 40’s tomorrow morning and limit our high temps to the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

We will also see another breezy day behind the cold front with dry air in place.

High fire danger will exist through the weekend because of the breezy conditions and low humidity. Be careful if burning this weekend.

Sunday will bring another nice day to Middle Georgia and also begin our warming trend. Highs will warm back to the mid 70’s, but we will be keeping our lows in the 40’s through at least Tuesday morning.

Next week we will see each day consistently warmer than the last with highs by the end of the week warming into the upper 80’s and even lower 90’s. Expect plenty of sunshine through the week.

As of now…much of next week stays dry.

Have a great weekend!

Cecilia Reeves
