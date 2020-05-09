2 people shot at Macon house party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in the hospital after gunshots were fired during a party in Macon Saturday morning.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 800 block of Grady Street South just before 3:30 a.m.
According to investigators, an unknown person began shooting into the crowd during the party. Bullets hit a 21-year-old Warner Robins woman in the chest and a 26-year-old Macon man was struck several times in the chest.
The woman is listed as stable condition and the man is listed in critical condition. Both are at The Medical Center, Navicent Health.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
