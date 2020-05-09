‘Little Richard’ Penniman dead at 87

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Little Richard” Penniman is dead at 87.
That’s according to a report by Rolling Stone Saturday morning, which said Penniman’s son Danny confirmed the news but did not provide a cause of death.
We have not received word from Penniman’s camp.
Penniman, who grew up in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood, is well-known for his hit songs, including “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”
“I was born in the slums,” he told Rolling Stone in 1970. “My daddy sold whiskey, bootleg whiskey.”
Penniman received an honorary degree from Macon’s Mercer University in 2013.
An international music festival to honor Penniman was announced in December. Stanley Stewart, Penniman’s cousin, said the “Richard Rocks International Music Fest” would be held November 28-December 5, 2020 with plans to hold it every year moving forward. The 2020 festival is scheduled to end on what would have been Penniman’s 88th birthday.
“As time goes on, we want to make sure we cement Richard’s legacy and heritage in Macon where he got started,” Stewart said. “[We want to] make sure that individuals from around the world can come to Macon, Georgia and benefit from the Richard Rocks International Music Festival.”