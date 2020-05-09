Macon man dead after being shot outside home Saturday morning

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
42
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead after being shot several times Saturday morning.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Octavious Nixon was shot and killed just after 6 a.m. outside his home.

It happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue at Pendleton Homes.

Jones says this is the 20th homicide of 2020.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help investigators, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Previous article2 people shot at Macon house party
Next article‘Little Richard’ Penniman dead at 87
mm
Tanya Modersitzki
Tanya comes all the way from Chicago, Illinois. She’s a city girl that’s excited to be a part of Middle Georgia’s community and tell your stories! She received a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago. She also spent a few semesters studying at San Diego State University. While in college, she interviewed Joan Rivers before she passed away, was on the red carpet for the movie premiere of “Chiraq” and also interned with ABC7’s investigative reporters and Bill Kurtis. Tanya spent nearly 2 years reporting in Billings, Montana where she covered a lot of politics and agriculture. In her spare time, Tanya is a sports fanatic, so even though the Chicago Bears and Bulls didn’t know how to win this season, she still roots for them. You can guarantee you’ll run into her at the gym every day. If you do, stop by and say hi! Share your stories with her and don’t be surprised if she’s hiding chocolate chip cookies in her gym bag.