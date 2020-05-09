UPDATE (Saturday, May 9 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/9/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 32,568 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3384
|307.87
|144
|625
|DeKalb
|2488
|313.68
|69
|448
|Gwinnett
|2403
|247.44
|87
|425
|Cobb
|2124
|268.66
|115
|523
|Hall
|2002
|970.2
|28
|249
|Dougherty
|1587
|1765.2
|126
|330
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1108
|0
|22
|73
|Clayton
|901
|295.57
|34
|148
|Unknown
|750
|0
|45
|Cherokee
|593
|222.42
|17
|103
|Henry
|591
|246.39
|14
|72
|Richmond
|444
|219.54
|16
|120
|Douglas
|399
|262.66
|11
|105
|Sumter
|399
|1357.19
|32
|106
|Carroll
|393
|327.18
|17
|80
|Habersham
|386
|842.79
|16
|59
|Forsyth
|366
|144.95
|10
|47
|Bibb
|365
|239.89
|15
|100
|Muscogee
|364
|189.95
|12
|75
|Bartow
|361
|325.9
|31
|125
|Mitchell
|350
|1586.87
|31
|72
|Lee
|339
|1131.09
|22
|50
|Chatham
|299
|102.34
|12
|75
|Houston
|284
|180.85
|15
|82
|Baldwin
|270
|607.72
|12
|56
|Coweta
|264
|173.68
|4
|41
|Newton
|252
|224.29
|8
|39
|Upson
|249
|947.6
|24
|26
|Thomas
|242
|544.66
|26
|49
|Spalding
|232
|335.7
|11
|38
|Rockdale
|230
|242.21
|7
|54
|Early
|226
|2227.48
|26
|13
|Paulding
|222
|128.66
|10
|55
|Colquitt
|207
|456.02
|10
|13
|Terrell
|198
|2338.49
|21
|34
|Fayette
|195
|165.9
|12
|36
|Barrow
|193
|223.42
|5
|54
|Lowndes
|184
|156.09
|4
|33
|Clarke
|182
|140.24
|13
|32
|Crisp
|182
|816.55
|6
|36
|Worth
|182
|903.58
|13
|33
|Troup
|181
|257.05
|5
|50
|Columbia
|179
|112.84
|5
|29
|Coffee
|174
|404.26
|9
|50
|Butts
|172
|683.24
|17
|19
|Randolph
|168
|2487.41
|21
|28
|Floyd
|157
|157.13
|12
|40
|Ware
|155
|432.32
|12
|40
|Tift
|152
|372.28
|6
|38
|Walton
|151
|157.6
|6
|23
|Whitfield
|149
|142.35
|6
|18
|Dooly
|141
|1052.24
|12
|34
|Hancock
|127
|1550.1
|3
|15
|Jackson
|123
|164.66
|3
|22
|Gordon
|121
|208.44
|15
|31
|Calhoun
|116
|1836.31
|5
|9
|Decatur
|109
|414.1
|2
|12
|Burke
|103
|461.02
|4
|19
|Gilmer
|95
|302.38
|0
|14
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Stephens
|91
|345.64
|1
|22
|Appling
|90
|484.89
|10
|16
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|18
|Grady
|83
|338.22
|4
|22
|Macon
|81
|623.65
|4
|29
|Laurens
|80
|169.15
|1
|16
|Turner
|78
|965.82
|12
|13
|Lumpkin
|76
|224.84
|1
|14
|Dawson
|75
|277.56
|1
|13
|Glynn
|72
|83.68
|1
|10
|Johnson
|66
|683.16
|2
|10
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Harris
|65
|187.26
|2
|11
|Meriwether
|65
|309.23
|1
|10
|Pierce
|65
|332.57
|3
|16
|Polk
|65
|149.49
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Walker
|64
|91.94
|0
|1
|Peach
|62
|226.48
|2
|16
|Bryan
|59
|150.75
|4
|18
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|Putnam
|55
|251.31
|6
|12
|Washington
|54
|265.98
|1
|5
|Catoosa
|53
|77.07
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|50
|231.51
|4
|16
|Murray
|46
|114.25
|1
|6
|Liberty
|43
|69.46
|0
|11
|Bulloch
|42
|52.85
|2
|9
|Pike
|41
|217.39
|2
|7
|Toombs
|40
|148.24
|3
|9
|Ben Hill
|39
|234.3
|0
|4
|Lamar
|39
|201.58
|1
|5
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|9
|Wilkinson
|39
|437.27
|2
|13
|Bacon
|38
|333.22
|1
|4
|Elbert
|38
|200.58
|0
|4
|Effingham
|37
|57.79
|1
|11
|Banks
|36
|180.16
|0
|8
|Camden
|36
|66.76
|1
|6
|Fannin
|34
|129.18
|1
|5
|Monroe
|34
|122.62
|4
|7
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Seminole
|34
|417.69
|2
|8
|Union
|34
|134.2
|1
|10
|Pickens
|33
|98.42
|2
|9
|Dodge
|32
|156.98
|1
|7
|Haralson
|32
|104.16
|2
|8
|Miller
|32
|555.17
|0
|1
|Morgan
|32
|167.21
|0
|4
|Baker
|31
|994.87
|2
|9
|Cook
|31
|177.78
|1
|5
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Stewart
|31
|505.79
|0
|9
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Bleckley
|28
|218.1
|0
|0
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|4
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|0
|5
|Franklin
|26
|111.45
|1
|5
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Brantley
|24
|124.99
|2
|2
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Emanuel
|23
|101.48
|1
|3
|Irwin
|21
|222.62
|1
|3
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|1
|5
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Taylor
|18
|226.19
|2
|8
|Charlton
|17
|128.29
|0
|4
|Clinch
|17
|255.41
|0
|4
|Jefferson
|17
|111.02
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Screven
|17
|122.3
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Dade
|16
|99
|1
|3
|Hart
|16
|61.29
|0
|0
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Warren
|14
|268.71
|0
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|4
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|10
|96.61
|2
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Candler
|8
|73.82
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|7
|48.05
|0
|2
|Echols
|6
|151.17
|0
|0
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Treutlen
|5
|73.22
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|43.37
|0
|1
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 235,324; Positive tests: 32,568 (14%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,988 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,401 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.