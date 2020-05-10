GBI makes arrest for terroristic threats connected to Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation

MIDWAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested a man for making terroristic threats in connection with the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation on Sunday. This comes from a GBI new release.
According to the news release, GBI agents arrested 20-year-old Rashawn Smith and charged him with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. Authorities took him into custody and booked him into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday around 11:55 p.m., GBI agents were notified of a Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. This is an ongoing and active investigation.
If anyone has information pertinent to this case, please contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).