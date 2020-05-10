United Way to help more Middle Georgia residents through pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As businesses reopen and residents start to venture outside, experts urge community members to continue practicing social distancing.
In an effort to help, United Way of Central Georgia has launched its “Mask Makers United” challenge along with providing funds to nonprofit organizations supporting residents affected by COVID-19.
Mask Makers United Challenge
The group’s Mask Makers United challenge aims to create 2,000 masks.
The challenge encourages local sewers and groups to volunteer in making masks from their own home.
The following 16 organizations need of 1,385 masks:
- Big Brothers Big Sister of the Heart of Georgia
- Campus Clubs
- Cherish Children Warner Robins
- Communities in Schools of Milledgeville-Baldwin County
- Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia
- Macon Area Habitat for Humanity
- Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens (Happy Hour)
- Houston County Meals on Wheels
- Macon Volunteer Clinic
- Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels
- Rainbow House Children’s Resource Center
- Rebuilding Together Warner Robins
- Salvation Army of Greater Macon
- Salvation Army of Baldwin County
- Mentors Project
- Loaves and Fishes Ministry
“As individual volunteers and volunteer groups come forward, they will be matched with one of the above organizations to fulfill their individual needs,” said George McCanless, the United Way of Central Georgia CEO.
McCanless also says the Response and Recovery Fund’s 4th round of grants — which totals $35,500 — will help serve emergency responsiveness. This includes Crawford, Houston, and Baldwin County School Districts — to name a few.
The district will outfit five buses with mobile WI-FI hotspots to provide internet access to more than 300 students.
“To help address internet connectivity in those areas, the districts aim to put hotspots on their buses and take them out in different areas,” McCanless said. “Where hopefully enough children are able to access those hotspots.”
