UPDATE (Sunday, May 10 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/10/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 33,476 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3508
|319.15
|144
|625
|DeKalb
|2535
|319.61
|69
|448
|Gwinnett
|2447
|251.97
|87
|425
|Cobb
|2175
|275.11
|117
|527
|Hall
|2012
|975.05
|28
|249
|Dougherty
|1591
|1769.65
|126
|331
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1389
|0
|22
|74
|Clayton
|925
|303.44
|34
|148
|Unknown
|842
|2
|45
|Cherokee
|607
|227.67
|17
|104
|Henry
|604
|251.81
|14
|73
|Richmond
|447
|221.02
|16
|120
|Douglas
|403
|265.3
|11
|105
|Sumter
|400
|1360.59
|32
|106
|Carroll
|395
|328.84
|17
|80
|Forsyth
|388
|153.66
|10
|47
|Habersham
|386
|842.79
|16
|59
|Muscogee
|371
|193.61
|12
|76
|Bibb
|367
|241.21
|15
|99
|Bartow
|363
|327.7
|31
|125
|Mitchell
|352
|1595.94
|31
|72
|Lee
|340
|1134.43
|22
|51
|Chatham
|303
|103.7
|12
|75
|Houston
|286
|182.12
|15
|82
|Coweta
|276
|181.58
|4
|41
|Baldwin
|271
|609.98
|12
|56
|Newton
|258
|229.63
|8
|39
|Upson
|250
|951.4
|24
|26
|Thomas
|242
|544.66
|26
|49
|Rockdale
|239
|251.68
|7
|54
|Spalding
|235
|340.04
|11
|39
|Early
|226
|2227.48
|26
|13
|Paulding
|223
|129.24
|10
|55
|Colquitt
|207
|456.02
|10
|13
|Fayette
|199
|169.3
|12
|36
|Terrell
|198
|2338.49
|21
|34
|Barrow
|193
|223.42
|5
|54
|Clarke
|186
|143.32
|13
|32
|Troup
|186
|264.15
|5
|50
|Crisp
|185
|830.01
|6
|36
|Lowndes
|185
|156.94
|4
|33
|Columbia
|183
|115.36
|5
|29
|Worth
|183
|908.55
|13
|33
|Butts
|180
|715.02
|17
|19
|Coffee
|175
|406.58
|9
|50
|Randolph
|168
|2487.41
|21
|28
|Ware
|165
|460.21
|12
|40
|Floyd
|157
|157.13
|12
|40
|Tift
|156
|382.07
|6
|38
|Whitfield
|154
|147.13
|6
|18
|Walton
|152
|158.64
|6
|23
|Dooly
|146
|1089.55
|12
|34
|Hancock
|128
|1562.31
|3
|15
|Jackson
|123
|164.66
|3
|22
|Gordon
|122
|210.17
|15
|31
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|9
|Decatur
|109
|414.1
|2
|12
|Burke
|107
|478.92
|4
|19
|Gilmer
|97
|308.75
|0
|14
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Appling
|93
|501.05
|10
|16
|Stephens
|91
|345.64
|1
|22
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|18
|Macon
|85
|654.45
|4
|29
|Grady
|83
|338.22
|4
|22
|Dawson
|81
|299.77
|1
|13
|Laurens
|80
|169.15
|1
|16
|Turner
|78
|965.82
|12
|13
|Lumpkin
|76
|224.84
|1
|14
|Glynn
|73
|84.84
|1
|10
|Oconee
|67
|160.53
|0
|10
|Pierce
|67
|342.8
|3
|16
|Harris
|66
|190.14
|2
|11
|Johnson
|66
|683.16
|2
|10
|Polk
|66
|151.79
|0
|11
|Meriwether
|65
|309.23
|1
|10
|Walker
|65
|93.38
|0
|1
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Peach
|63
|230.14
|2
|16
|Bryan
|60
|153.31
|4
|18
|Washington
|57
|280.76
|1
|5
|Greene
|56
|299.19
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|Putnam
|55
|251.31
|6
|12
|Catoosa
|53
|77.07
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|51
|236.14
|4
|16
|Murray
|47
|116.74
|1
|6
|Liberty
|44
|71.08
|0
|11
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|7
|Bacon
|43
|377.06
|1
|4
|Bulloch
|43
|54.11
|2
|9
|Elbert
|42
|221.69
|0
|4
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|5
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|9
|Toombs
|40
|148.24
|3
|9
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|2
|13
|Ben Hill
|39
|234.3
|0
|4
|Camden
|37
|68.62
|1
|6
|Effingham
|37
|57.79
|1
|11
|Banks
|36
|180.16
|0
|8
|Fannin
|34
|129.18
|1
|5
|Monroe
|34
|122.62
|4
|7
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Seminole
|34
|417.69
|2
|8
|Union
|34
|134.2
|1
|10
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Pickens
|33
|98.42
|2
|9
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|1
|5
|Dodge
|32
|156.98
|1
|7
|Haralson
|32
|104.16
|2
|8
|Miller
|32
|555.17
|0
|1
|Baker
|31
|994.87
|2
|9
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Stewart
|31
|505.79
|0
|9
|Bleckley
|29
|225.89
|0
|0
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|4
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|0
|5
|Franklin
|26
|111.45
|1
|5
|Brantley
|25
|130.19
|2
|2
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Emanuel
|23
|101.48
|1
|3
|Irwin
|21
|222.62
|1
|3
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|1
|5
|Taylor
|20
|251.32
|2
|8
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Charlton
|17
|128.29
|0
|4
|Clinch
|17
|255.41
|0
|4
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Hart
|17
|65.12
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|17
|111.02
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Screven
|17
|122.3
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Warren
|15
|287.91
|0
|5
|Heard
|14
|113.18
|1
|4
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Chattahoochee
|12
|111.64
|0
|4
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Candler
|9
|83.05
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|7
|48.05
|0
|2
|Echols
|6
|151.17
|0
|0
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Treutlen
|5
|73.22
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|43.37
|0
|1
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 243,547; Positive tests: 33,476 (14%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 5,999 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,405 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.