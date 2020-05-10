UPDATE (Sunday, May 10 at 6:25 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 6:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 33,476 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 243,547; Positive tests: 33,476 (14%)

 

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,999 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,405 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The DPH page updates every hour. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

