More ways for Georgians to go outside as COVID-19 rules ease

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Georgians are regaining access to outdoor spaces as COVID-19 restrictions ease. But some officials express concern that the decrease in restrictions is poorly planned.
Department of Public Health figures show Georgia has now passed 33,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,400 confirmed deaths.
This was the first weekend that people could set up tents, chairs and umbrellas on beaches, and some on Tybee Island eagerly used new freedoms.
Beginning Monday, visitors can return to some areas in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday tells CNN that the reopening is a “massive health experiment” whose results will become clear in coming weeks.