21 murders and it’s only May, Macon-Bibb leaders fear more

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s only May, and Macon-Bibb is up to 21 homicides in 2020. Coroner Leon Jones says he’s worried we may break 2018’s mark of 42.

Jones says the record before the city and county consolidated was 43 in 1992.

“I hate to be the one to say it, but it looks like it’s heading that way, but we’re just in the fifth month,” Jones said.

According to Jones, most homicides involve young men and teenagers, but he says that hasn’t been the case so far this year. He says victims vary in age, gender and race.

Sheriff David Davis says there are two main reasons why people resort to guns.

“Many of these homicides this year, about a third involve, alcohol and drugs

others involve domestics,” Sheriff Davis said.

Davis believes stresses over COVID-19 may be playing a part.

“With a layer of uncertainty and varying circumstances on top of an already feeling of helplessness, that’s just one more ingredient to cause someone to have a violent reaction,” Davis said.

Although the homicide numbers are alarming, Davis says other crime stats are down.

“The aggravated assaults are down substantially down from what it was. Last year, we had over 40 of those and this year we only have 29 and in that regard we are down and across the board with like burglary,” Davis said.

Davis adds 75% of this year’s homicides are solved.

He’s reminding people to call the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia at (478) 745-9292 if you feel overwhelmed or are in a domestic violence situation.