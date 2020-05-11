Monday is the last day to register to vote for the June 9th primary elections

Amanda Corna
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday is the last day to register to vote for the June 9th Statewide General Primary/Presidential Preference Primary Elections.

The elections were orginally set for March 24th, but were pushed back in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early voting will begin on Monday, May 18th. If there’s a runoff, that election will be held August 11th.

Absentee ballot applications for the upcoming primary election will continue to be accepted and processed by counties even if the application said May 19th. Once county election officials properly verify the signature on the application, the voter will be sent an absentee ballot for the new primary election on June 9th.

For more information on how to register to vote or to register online, visit Georgia’s Secretary of State website. 

