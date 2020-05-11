April shooting victim dies, boyfriend now charged with Warner Robins’ first homicide

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Warner Robins, a shooting investigation is now the city’s first homicide of the year following the death of a woman shot in the chest.
In April, police arrested 49-year-old Todd Miller for family violence aggravated assault. He’s accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend at their home on Marvin Blvd in Warner Robins.
According to a Warner Robins police news release, Miller’s girlfriend, 67-year-old Jacquelin Strang, died from her injuries on Saturday, May 9th, at Medical Center Navicent Health.
Miller is now charged with felony murder. He’s being held in the Houston County Detention Center without bond.