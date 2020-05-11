Artists create “Macon Gives A Shirt” effort to support local businesses

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Several local artists are doing their part to give back to Macon restaurants and businesses.
The effort is called “Macon Gives a Shirt.“
Local artists have created limited edition t-shirts for your favorite places around town like Ingleside Village Pizza, Satterfields and others.
The shirts are $25 each, and they go on sale Wednesday.
Once at least 50 shirts are sold, the artists will print them and give 100 percent of the profits directly to business.