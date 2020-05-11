Artists create “Macon Gives A Shirt” effort to support local businesses

Local artists have created limited edition t-shirts for your favorite places around town like Ingleside Village Pizza, Satterfields and others.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
11
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Several local artists are doing their part to give back to Macon restaurants and businesses.

The effort is called Macon Gives a Shirt.

Local artists have created limited edition t-shirts for your favorite places around town like Ingleside Village Pizza, Satterfields and others.

The shirts are $25 each, and they go on sale Wednesday.

Once at least 50 shirts are sold, the artists will print them and give 100 percent of the profits directly to business.

Previous articleWarming trend begins Tuesday across Middle Georgia
Next articleWarner Robins government offices open up
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.