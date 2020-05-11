Bibb County School District extends meal services into summer

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District School Nutrition Program will continue its emergency meal service program for students through the summer.
Also, the district will add curbside pickup at five locations.
Families can pick-up meals using the drive-thru or walk-up service at one of the sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Currently, those areas the use the delivery service will continue receiving meals through the week of May 18. Then starting June 1, curbside service will expand to include 13 locations.
“During the pandemic when children are away from school and they are learning from at home, the need does not change,” said Timikel Sharpe, the executive director of school nutrition. “So in order to make sure we are covering the needs for our children, we are expanding the service.”
The school nutrition program will provide meals to those 18-years-old or younger — also, 22-years-old or younger for those with special needs.
Children — except special-needs students — should be present when receiving their meal and being counted for record-keeping.