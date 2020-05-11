Police: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run on highway

|
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say a man seeking refuge from a hit-and-run crash was killed by another driver who lost control, struck him and left the scene.
Sandy Springs police told news outlets 31-year-old Kiara Stinner is accused of fatally striking 23-year-old Orlando St. Louis II early Sunday morning on Georgia 400.
Police say St. Louis was trying to get into a good Samaritan’s vehicle after being involved in a hit-and-run when Stinner hit him with his minivan and then left the scene.
Stinner is now facing several charges including vehicular homicide. He had not been arrested as of Monday morning.