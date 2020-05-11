Fellowship Bible Baptist Church holds free COVID-19 testing, more to come

Rashaad Vann
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As more COVID-19 testing becomes available, many organizations like Fellowship Bible Baptist Church aim to provide free testing for those in Warner Robins.

The church held its second public free COVID-19 testing event Monday in partnership with the Community Empowerment Center.

State officials and Houston Family Medicine staff facilitated the drive-thru testing for the virus using nasal swabs and antibodies.

After providing testing Saturday, Pastor Tolan Morgan of Fellowship Bible Baptist Church and the congregation plan for more success as they continue reaching out to community members.

“I’m so thankful for our church that we were able to respond in less than 24 hours for Friday and having to service 480 people within less than 24 hours was a real blessing,” Morgan said.

Pastor Morgan says the church will have more testing events soon.

