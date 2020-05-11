Fire damages east Macon apartment complex

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire at an east Macon apartment complex Monday night caused major damage.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says it happened at the corner of Evelena and Ivanowna Avenues.

Riggins says the call came in around 7:15 and by the time crews arrived, four of the building’s eight units were consumed.

All eight units sustained major damage, but no residents or firefighters were injured, according to Riggins, who said the fire is now under control.

Tucker Sargent
