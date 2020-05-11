GBI investigating after Uvalda man dies in Telfair County shooting

MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia  (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Eastman Office is investigating.

A GBI news release sent Monday night said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at a home at 596 East Oak Street in Mcrae-Helena.

The release said the early investigation revealed 50-year-old James Richard Joines Jr. of Eastman asked 45-year-old Clint Eugene Hart of Uvalda to leave the home, which led to a confrontation.

The GBI says Joines, a relative of the homeowner where the shooting happened, shot and killed Hart.

Joines says he acted in self-defense and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Hart at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

“A thorough and complete investigation will be conducted,” the release said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, the complete case will be provided to the Oconee Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.”

If you have any information, call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 868-6621.

