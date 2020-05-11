Griffin Police: Child fatally shot brother with gun found in woods

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 5-year-old fatally shot his 12-year-old brother with a gun he found in the woods.

A Griffin police statement says officers found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday. The boy died at a hospital.

Special investigators spoke to the 5-year-old and determined that he found the gun and thought it was a toy.

Officers had searched a nearby area earlier Saturday after suspects fled a traffic stop. They found a bag of suspected drugs, but no weapon.

Now police are investigating who abandoned the gun, allowing innocent children to be harmed.