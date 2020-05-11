Two suspects wanted in murder of Randall Head

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding two suspects wanted in connection to the murder of missing man Randall Head.
Deputies are searching for 38-year-old Jeremy Bryant and 43-year-old Shelia Weeks.
Both have ties to Macon, Cordele, and the Cuthbert area.
Deputies found Head’s body in a wooded area near Mercer University Drive in Macon on April 30th. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he died from a stab wound to the neck.
If you have any tips in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.