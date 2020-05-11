Two suspects wanted in murder of Randall Head

Deputies are searching for 38-year-old Jeremy Bryant and 43-year-old Shelia Weeks.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies need help finding two suspects wanted in connection to the murder of missing man Randall Head.

Deputies are searching for 38-year-old Jeremy Bryant and 43-year-old Shelia Weeks.

Both have ties to Macon, Cordele, and the Cuthbert area.

Deputies found Head’s body in a wooded area near Mercer University Drive in Macon on April 30th. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he died from a stab wound to the neck.

If you have any tips in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WANTED: Jeremy James Bryant
WANTED: Shelia Lewis Weeks
Previous articleBibb County School District extends meal services into summer
Next articleWarming trend begins Tuesday across Middle Georgia
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.