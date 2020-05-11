UPDATE (Monday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/11/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 34,002 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. As of Monday, May 11, DPH is now updating its page at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3516
|319.87
|145
|628
|DeKalb
|2555
|322.13
|71
|452
|Gwinnett
|2475
|254.85
|92
|430
|Cobb
|2186
|276.5
|118
|528
|Hall
|2039
|988.13
|29
|252
|Dougherty
|1609
|1789.67
|128
|333
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1554
|0
|24
|74
|Clayton
|944
|309.67
|34
|149
|Unknown
|914
|2
|41
|Cherokee
|621
|232.92
|18
|105
|Henry
|610
|254.31
|14
|74
|Richmond
|449
|222.01
|16
|122
|Douglas
|417
|274.51
|12
|106
|Sumter
|400
|1360.59
|33
|106
|Carroll
|395
|328.84
|18
|80
|Forsyth
|391
|154.85
|10
|47
|Habersham
|386
|842.79
|16
|59
|Muscogee
|377
|196.74
|14
|78
|Bibb
|370
|243.18
|15
|100
|Bartow
|364
|328.61
|33
|125
|Mitchell
|352
|1595.94
|32
|72
|Lee
|340
|1134.43
|22
|51
|Chatham
|311
|106.44
|13
|76
|Houston
|285
|181.48
|15
|82
|Coweta
|278
|182.89
|4
|42
|Baldwin
|275
|618.98
|13
|57
|Newton
|260
|231.41
|8
|39
|Upson
|250
|951.4
|24
|26
|Thomas
|249
|560.42
|26
|49
|Rockdale
|243
|255.9
|7
|55
|Spalding
|237
|342.93
|11
|39
|Early
|226
|2227.48
|26
|14
|Paulding
|226
|130.98
|10
|55
|Colquitt
|210
|462.63
|10
|13
|Fayette
|201
|171
|12
|36
|Terrell
|197
|2326.68
|23
|34
|Barrow
|195
|225.74
|6
|55
|Troup
|190
|269.83
|5
|51
|Butts
|189
|750.77
|17
|20
|Clarke
|188
|144.86
|13
|32
|Crisp
|185
|830.01
|7
|36
|Lowndes
|185
|156.94
|4
|33
|Columbia
|183
|115.36
|5
|29
|Worth
|183
|908.55
|13
|33
|Coffee
|177
|411.23
|10
|50
|Randolph
|168
|2487.41
|21
|28
|Ware
|165
|460.21
|12
|40
|Floyd
|158
|158.13
|12
|40
|Tift
|157
|384.52
|6
|39
|Whitfield
|157
|149.99
|6
|18
|Walton
|152
|158.64
|7
|23
|Dooly
|146
|1089.55
|12
|34
|Hancock
|128
|1562.31
|3
|15
|Gordon
|124
|213.61
|16
|31
|Jackson
|124
|166
|3
|22
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|9
|Burke
|109
|487.87
|4
|19
|Decatur
|109
|414.1
|3
|12
|Gilmer
|98
|311.93
|0
|14
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Appling
|93
|501.05
|10
|16
|Stephens
|92
|349.44
|1
|22
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|18
|Macon
|84
|646.75
|5
|29
|Grady
|83
|338.22
|4
|22
|Laurens
|82
|173.38
|1
|16
|Dawson
|81
|299.77
|1
|13
|Turner
|78
|965.82
|12
|14
|Lumpkin
|76
|224.84
|1
|14
|Glynn
|73
|84.84
|1
|10
|Harris
|67
|193.02
|2
|12
|Johnson
|67
|693.51
|2
|11
|Pierce
|67
|342.8
|4
|17
|Meriwether
|66
|313.99
|1
|10
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Polk
|66
|151.79
|0
|11
|Walker
|65
|93.38
|0
|1
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Peach
|63
|230.14
|2
|16
|Bryan
|60
|153.31
|4
|18
|Putnam
|58
|265.02
|6
|12
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Washington
|57
|280.76
|1
|5
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|Catoosa
|55
|79.98
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|51
|236.14
|4
|16
|Murray
|47
|116.74
|1
|6
|Bulloch
|44
|55.37
|2
|9
|Liberty
|44
|71.08
|0
|11
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|7
|Bacon
|43
|377.06
|1
|4
|Elbert
|42
|221.69
|0
|4
|Ben Hill
|40
|240.31
|0
|4
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|5
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|9
|Toombs
|40
|148.24
|4
|9
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Camden
|37
|68.62
|1
|6
|Banks
|36
|180.16
|0
|8
|Monroe
|35
|126.23
|4
|7
|Union
|35
|138.15
|1
|10
|Dodge
|34
|166.79
|1
|7
|Fannin
|34
|129.18
|1
|5
|Miller
|34
|589.87
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Seminole
|34
|417.69
|2
|8
|Stewart
|34
|554.74
|0
|10
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|9
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Pickens
|33
|98.42
|2
|9
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|5
|Haralson
|32
|104.16
|2
|8
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|29
|225.89
|0
|0
|Clinch
|29
|435.7
|0
|4
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|4
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|0
|5
|Brantley
|26
|135.4
|2
|2
|Franklin
|26
|111.45
|1
|5
|Jasper
|25
|176.07
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|24
|105.89
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|1
|5
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|18
|147.2
|0
|4
|Hart
|18
|68.95
|0
|0
|Charlton
|17
|128.29
|1
|4
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|17
|111.02
|1
|3
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Screven
|17
|122.3
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Heard
|15
|121.26
|1
|4
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Warren
|15
|287.91
|0
|5
|Chattahoochee
|14
|130.24
|0
|4
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Candler
|9
|83.05
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Echols
|7
|176.37
|0
|0
|McIntosh
|7
|48.05
|0
|2
|Quitman
|6
|261.55
|1
|3
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Treutlen
|5
|73.22
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|43.37
|0
|1
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 251,288; Positive tests: 34,002 (14%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,036 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,444 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.