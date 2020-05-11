Warm, dry week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moving through this morning will reinforce drier and cooler air across the region to start the week.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 70’s. Wind out of the northwest will gust to 20 mph at times. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle 40’s under a clear sky.
TOMORROW.
A few high clouds move in tomorrow, but we will still be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70’s. We stay dry during the afternoon and evening hours as overnight lows fall into the low 50’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
A gradual warming trend will take place all week long. By the weekend, temperatures will be pushing the 90’s as isolated rain chances return.
