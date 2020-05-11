Warming trend begins Tuesday across Middle Georgia

|
It has been yet another cool and breezy day across Middle Georgia behind an exiting cold front. The front didn’t bring any rain, but it did bring very dry air to the area.
The dry air will hang around for at least a day, but the cooler air will finally start moving out tomorrow. High pressure will begin to shift through the day tomorrow shifting our winds from NW to more easterly.
This wind shift will help us warm up a bit more each day this week. The high pressure will keep rain away this week as well.
Through the rest of the week weather will be staying quiet. Highs warm to the upper 80’s by the end of the week with dry weather through at least Saturday.
Our next chance of rain doesn’t move in until Sunday, and even then, it is just a slight chance of a passing shower.
Looking ahead to next week, high pressure looks to really take over the east coast. This means highs will likely remain in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for quite a while.
Hope you have enjoyed our cool days, because after Wednesday it looks like it will be heating up for a while.