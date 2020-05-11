Fight leaves one woman shot, another hit by car in Warner Robins

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins authorities are investigating an incident that led to one woman being struck by a car and another with a gunshot wound.
According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, officers responded to the 200 block of Evergreen Street regarding a fight that happened in “a large gathering” Sunday night.
Officers determined that 28-year-old Alaysha Rountree was struck by a car as people fled the area. She is being treated at Medical Center Navicent Health for non life threatening injuries.
Rountree was still on scene when officers arrived, according to the news release.
Also, authorities say 29-year-old Franquetta Greene showed up at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg.
Detectives are still investigating this incident.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.