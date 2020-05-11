Warner Robins government offices open up

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins government offices are back open as of Monday morning.
Mayor Randy Toms says it will be a slow process in order to ease everyone into it. He adds that government offices are taking temperatures and enforcing social distancing.
Toms says we have to start returning back to work and every day activities.
“To make this whole situation, when we get back to full speed that we’re better than normal and better than we were in some of the areas like in passion and compassion for each other,” he said.
Warner Robins government offices will operate drive-thru services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week.
Toms says they’ll start opening doors and extending hours next week.