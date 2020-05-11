Warner Robins man shot in leg after house party

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police investigators are looking into an incident that left one man shot in the leg after a house party.
According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, the incident happened Monday around 12:25 a.m. following a house party in the 100 block of Angela Avenue.
Authorities say 55-year-old Anthony Williams showed up at Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. They deemed the injury non-life threatening.
Authorities say Williams was reportedly cleaning up after the party when a gunman approached him. Williams fled, but got shot in the leg.
The suspect is described as having dreadlocks.
Warner Robins Police Department
Detectives ask that anyone with additional information contact Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.