Body found in home on Cedar Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 57-year-old Macon man’s body was found after a welfare check call prompted by neighbors.
Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says neighbors of Walter Powell had not seen him in over a week. This prompted police to do a welfare check at Powell’s home off Cedar Avenue.
Authorities found Powell in his bed. Miley says he died of natural causes.
The coroner’s office is reminding people to check on their neighbors and elderly as it gets warmer.