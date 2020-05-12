Body found in home on Cedar Avenue

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 57-year-old Macon man’s body was found after a welfare check call prompted by neighbors.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says neighbors of Walter Powell had not seen him in over a week.  This prompted police to do a welfare check at Powell’s home off Cedar Avenue.

Authorities found Powell  in his bed. Miley says he died of natural causes.

The coroner’s office is reminding people to check on their neighbors and elderly as it gets warmer.

 

Previous article2 suspects arrested for stealing church vans in Twiggs County
Next articleMacon-Bibb figures out how to spend federal dollars from CARES Act
mm
Tanya Modersitzki
Tanya comes all the way from Chicago, Illinois. She’s a city girl that’s excited to be a part of Middle Georgia’s community and tell your stories! She received a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago. She also spent a few semesters studying at San Diego State University. While in college, she interviewed Joan Rivers before she passed away, was on the red carpet for the movie premiere of “Chiraq” and also interned with ABC7’s investigative reporters and Bill Kurtis. Tanya spent nearly 2 years reporting in Billings, Montana where she covered a lot of politics and agriculture. In her spare time, Tanya is a sports fanatic, so even though the Chicago Bears and Bulls didn’t know how to win this season, she still roots for them. You can guarantee you’ll run into her at the gym every day. If you do, stop by and say hi! Share your stories with her and don’t be surprised if she’s hiding chocolate chip cookies in her gym bag.