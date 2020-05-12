Coliseum Medical Centers and Northside Hospital to allow visitation

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital will now allow visitation to patients who are not confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

Effective immediately, visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient, who must be an immediate family member or medical care advocate over 12-years-old.

Exceptions are made for these patients:

Pre and post-surgery patients, procedural patients and outpatient services patients may have one adult patient advocate accompany them for their scheduled procedure.

Patients in labor and delivery and in the family birth center may have one adult visitor at all times. (They may spend the night).

Patients at the end of life/in hospice may have one adult visitor at all times. (They may spend the night).

ER patients may have one adult visitor at all times.

Inpatient rehabilitation patient visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

No visitation is allowed for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Coliseum recommends virtual communication with loved ones through the use of digital platforms like FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, etc.

“We know that loved ones play a critical role in the healing process and can bring needed comfort during times of illness,” said George Harrison, Chief Medical Officer of Coliseum Health System. “As we see the number of COVID-19 patients decline in our facilities, we feel comfortable slowly easing the visitation restrictions to non-COVID patients. Our staff are taking extraordinary measures to ensure our hospitals are safe not only for our patients and staff, but for our guests as well.”

As a reminder, the hospital says visitors should enter through the ER or the main entrance. They have a designated entrance used solely for patients coming in for surgery or pre-operative tests. Those patients will enter the Building E entrance of Coliseum Medical Centers.

Greeters are stationed at those entrances to ask basic screening questions and take temperatures. All visitors will be required to follow the social distancing guidelines implemented by the hospital like:

Ensure proper social distancing and stay 6 feet apart from people.

Wear a mask over your mouth and nose at all times.

Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.

Individuals with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit patients.

For more information on COVID-19 or hospital visitation policies, please visit www.ColiseumHealthSystem.com.