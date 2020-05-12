Fans remember Little Richard

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– On Saturday, rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard Penniman, passed away in his Tennessee home.
Little Richard was born in Macon, and known for breaking down racial barriers to create music that influenced many generations.
Born into a family of 12, Little Richard learned gospel music at a young age. As a teenager, he left home to perform rhythm and blues in medicine shows and nightclubs. His first record was produced in the early 1950’s.
Fans from Middle Georgia have been showing their love and appreciation for the singer by leaving flowers and cards at The Little Richard House and Resource Center.
George Fadil Muhammad, a member of Friends of the Little Richard House Board of Directors, says the outpouring of remembrance from the community has been very touching.
“It is what we would expect but it’s just beautiful to see it manifested. It’s what you would expect. You know, he deserves so much more than what we attribute to him,” said Muhammad.
His fans have continued to honor him by playing his music around Macon, and posting about his legacy on social media.
Little Richard’s family plans to honor him with a music festival later this year. The “Richard Rocks International Music Festival” was announced in December. The festival will last from November 28 to December 5, to honor what would have been his 88th birthday.
The Little Richard house plans to reopen later this week, and will continue sharing his spirit with others by doing kind works in the community.