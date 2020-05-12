Kemp: Order suspending on-the-road tests was temporary, drivers must still take test

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon that said all drivers who received their licenses while on-the-road tests were suspended must take an on-the-road test after all.

Executive Order 05.12.20.01 said Section IX of Executive Order 04.23.20.02 titled “Drivers Services,” which included the suspension of on-the-road tests, “shall terminate at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020.”

Tuesday’s order said the Department of Drivers’ Services should correct public guidance documents to reflect that “the on-the-road test was only temporarily suspended by Executive Order 04.23.20.02.”

“All drivers who received licenses pursuant to that Order are still required to and shall complete an on-the-road test to maintain their driver’s license,” Tuesday’s order said.

Kemp directed the DDS to provide a process for drivers who have been awarded a driver’s license without completing an on-the-road test to complete an on-the-road test “no later than September 30, 2020.”

Driving tests may be administered by DDS examiners riding in the vehicle or by remote means, the order said.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleSchool holds surprise graduation for exchange student heading home to Ghana
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!