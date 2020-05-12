Kemp: Order suspending on-the-road tests was temporary, drivers must still take test

|
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon that said all drivers who received their licenses while on-the-road tests were suspended must take an on-the-road test after all.
Executive Order 05.12.20.01 said Section IX of Executive Order 04.23.20.02 titled “Drivers Services,” which included the suspension of on-the-road tests, “shall terminate at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020.”
Tuesday’s order said the Department of Drivers’ Services should correct public guidance documents to reflect that “the on-the-road test was only temporarily suspended by Executive Order 04.23.20.02.”
“All drivers who received licenses pursuant to that Order are still required to and shall complete an on-the-road test to maintain their driver’s license,” Tuesday’s order said.
Kemp directed the DDS to provide a process for drivers who have been awarded a driver’s license without completing an on-the-road test to complete an on-the-road test “no later than September 30, 2020.”
Driving tests may be administered by DDS examiners riding in the vehicle or by remote means, the order said.