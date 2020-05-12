Goodwill need additional donations for people impacted by pandemic

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA are asking for additional donations to meet the needs of people impacted by pandemic. The Goodwill is accepting non-perishable food items and personal protective equipment.
On May 1, Goodwill reopened 14 of its local stores. Jim Stiff — the president of Goodwill of Middle Georgia — says in the time of global health crisis, people should rally together.
“We need to help each other,” Stiff said.
Stiff says all local Goodwill locations have a donation drive-thru to drop off items from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Stiff explained Goodwill Donation Centers will be busier than before the pandemic began, because people need food and jobs.
“There are ten times as many people unemployed after the pandemic than there was before the pandemic,” said Stiff.
The president says the non-perishable food items donated will go to area food banks and emergency food pantries like Loaves & Fishes. Stiff adds that PPE will be distributed to local front line health care providers.
To find donation locations, visit www.GoodwillWorks.org.