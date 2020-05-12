Macon Bacon Baseball club gets new mascot

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Bacon Baseball and friends are adding someone to their 2020 roster. Not a new player, but a pig.
The seasonal baseball team will add a live-male-pig mascot to join fan-favorite Kevin Bacon on the field during weekend games.
President of Macon Bacon Baseball Brandon Raphael says they love doing new, corky things at the stadium. He says the pig will be in the kids zone and will be a great tool for kids to learn from.
“It’s a special type of pig that a local breeder has here,” shared Raphael. “It’s called Kune-Kune and it’s from New Zealand and its more of a pet pig that people have. So we are going to turn it into an opportunity for some education and we will have the handler here to talk about it.”
Raphael says you have until May 22 to help name their new mascot by filling out a form on the Macon Bacon Baseball website. The winner will walk on the field with the mascot on opening, night July 2.