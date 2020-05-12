Macon-Bibb figures out how to spend federal dollars from CARES Act

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is receiving federal dollars to help with COVID-19 recovery from the CARES Act.
The federal government allocated more than $1.1 million to Macon-Bibb for the fight against COVID-19, to help the community get back to the way it was before the pandemic. Those funds are for building facilities to help with treatment, Meals on Wheels programs, and small businesses.
The county also received more than $560,000 for the Emergency Solutions Grant which funds homeless and at-risk homeless family programs, like rapid rehousing and credit repair.
Wanzina Jackson with the Macon-Bibb Economic and Community Development says she sent out applications for funding to the Macon Homeless Coalition and other entities. Jackson says she is going through applications to submit to the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development Authority.
Mayor Robert Reichert said, “This is a reimbursement so we have to be careful on how we spend these dollars. We have to pay upfront before we see this money.”
During Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners mentioned the small business section in Jackson’s presentation.
“We are in the process of setting up a small business loan program in our office and will be moving forward when we solidify those plans,” Jackson said.
Dr. Keith Moffett, the county manager, says the county will not receive federal dollars for hazard pay since Macon-Bibb did not have a hazard pay policy prior to the pandemic.