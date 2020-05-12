Offers keep pouring in for Baldwin’s Javon Bullard

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The offers just keep coming for Baldwin High School junior cornerback, Javon Bullard.
Bullard has over 20 offers from some of the top D1 schools in the country. Some of those include: Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Louisville.
He’s ranked among the top 100 football players in the peach state.
Despite missing four games due to injury, he finished his junior season with 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Bullard prides himself on shutting down his opponents. Being the No. 7-ranked corner in Georgia, according to rivals, probably has something to do with that.
He’s versatile enough to play wide receiver too. Bullard scored five touchdowns last season. He’s also a three-time All-Region player and two-time All-State player.
“Auburn was my first, so really, after the Auburn offer man, it was a surreal moment,” said Bullard. “Like, I’m really considered one of the best in the country. I’m really still shocked. I mean, but it’s really just the gratitude to all of my hard work man, I really put time in. I really work for it.”
So far, Bullard hasn’t gotten an offer from his dream school yet.
What’s his dream school you ask? Georgia fans, you may want to cover your eyes.
“It’s crazy. Because my dream school is the repping right now. LSU. LSU has always been my dream school.”