Restaurant Report Card: What Forsyth restaurants are open?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Public Health has halted most food service inspections in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we’re taking a different approach to Restaurant Report Card for the time being. We will spotlight restaurants that are still open and tell you their location, hours and offerings until a normal inspection schedule resumes.

If you’d like your Middle Georgia restaurant included, send the name of the business, address, phone number, hours of operation, offerings and website/Facebook page to news@41nbc.com or to Tucker Sargent at tsargent@41nbc.com. You can also send Tucker a Facebook message.

All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.

We continue this week with Forsyth restaurants:

El Dorado
Address: 480 Holiday Cir, Forsyth, GA 31029
Phone: (478) 993-2266
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Offering: Dine-in & takeout
Facebook: @ELDORADO3555

El Tejado
Address: 310 Cabaniss Road, Forsyth, GA 31029
Phone: (478) 994-1425
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday 12-11 p.m.
Sunday 12-9 p.m.
Offering: Dine-in & takeout
Website:  ElTejadoMexicanRestaurantGa.com
Facebook: @El_Tejado

Georgia Bob’s – Forsyth
Address: 114 East Johnston Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 993-2271
Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Offering: Curbside and drive-thru
Website: Georgia Bob’s Forsyth
Facebook: @GeorgiaBobsForsyth

Hong Kong Palace
Address: 465 Tift College Dr, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 994-0973
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: @hongkongpalaceforsyth

Jonah’s on Johnston
Address: 26 E Johnston St, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 994-8844
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout & curbside service
Website: jonahsonjohnston.com
Facebook: @jonahsonjohnston

Lucky Cafe
Address: 306 Harold G Pkwy, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 992-8989
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Facebook: @luckycafeforsyth

The Pickled Okra
Address: 33 W Johnston St, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 994-4993
Hours: Call for latest hours
Offering: Takeout; Eating outside is welcome
Website: The Pickled Okra online ordering
Facebook: @ThePickledOkra

Scoops
Address: 26 N. Jackson St., Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 993-1424
Hours: Call for latest hours
Offering: Takeout
Website: scoopsicecream.com
Facebook: @ScoopsForsyth

The Grits Cafe
Address: 17 W Johnston St, Forsyth, Georgia 31029
Phone: (478) 994-8325
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ; 5:30-9 p.m.
Offering: Takeout
Website: gritscafe.com
Facebook: @TheGritsCafe

All hours and offerings are subject to change due to the pandemic. Call or visit each restaurant’s website/social media page for the latest updates.

