School holds surprise graduation for exchange student heading home to Ghana

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rutland High School held a surprise graduation for one of its students.
Kofi Gyamfi is a senior exchange student. When the Bibb County School District had to postpone graduation due to COVID-19, Kofi was set to miss his the milestone because he is returning home to Ghana in June.
When Kofi went to school to return his laptop this week, the school surprised him with an impromptu graduation.
“I was like what’s happening,” said Gyamfi. “It was a great thing for me. I was very happy. I was very happy.”
Principal Wendy Pooler says Kofi is a straight A student with positive relationships with his teachers. And he is a positive fit for the Hurricane family.
Kofi is also on the soccer team.
He says he plans to study pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Ghana.
