Tech Byte: Fun apps

Listen to the content of this post:

As many of us are having to work or do school from home right now, Emily Cassulo looks at some apps that let you have a little fun.

Words With Friends Classic app

The Words With Friends Classic app lets you play Scrabble on your phone, but you don’t have to worry about losing any letter pieces.

You can play against your friends, or even people you don’t know.

This game challenges your brain and can build up your vocabulary.

Trivia Crack app

Trivia Crack is a fun app that lets you play games with your friends or strangers. You can use this app to put your “useless” knowledge to good use.

Use a spinner wheel to select which questions to answer from several different categories. You’ll always learn something new using this app.

Smule – the Social Singing app

Anyone can be a superstar — at least at home — with the Smule. If you love singing and karaoke, this is for you!

You can sing your favorite songs by yourself, or with other people live or recorded. You can even use audio effects, and add fun filters.

Colorfy: Coloring Art Games app

Who says coloring is just for kids?

With the Colorfy, you can make black and white pictures come to life, all on your phone. No crayons or markers needed.

This digital coloring book lets you choose from more than a thousand pictures to paint – from animals to florals.

You can even upload your own drawings to add a little color to them.