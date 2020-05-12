2 suspects arrested for stealing church vans in Twiggs County

|
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested two Columbus men for a ring of church van thefts.
The Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from the pastor of Stone Creek Baptist Church on Riggins Mill Road and Sgoda Road on March 18.
Deputies say that the pastor reported that someone stole the church’s white Chevrolet church van. It was also reported that someone removed the lettering from a second church van.
Investigators found evidence on the scene that identified Christopher Lamar Cody as a suspect. A later investigation identified Jerome Henderson Ketterer of Columbus as a second suspect.
Deputies arrested and took both Cody and Ketterer to the Twiggs County jail.
Investigators discovered that both Cody and Ketterer stolen church vans from the following counties:
- Twiggs County
- Bleckley County
- Houston County
- Bibb County
- Jones County
- Baldwin County
- Monroe County
- Swainsboro
- Ben Hill County
- Laurens County
- City of Dublin.
At this time all of the counties have charged both offenders. The investigation revealed that the vans were stripped of thermometers, transmissions, rims and tires, as well as other parts and the parts were sold.